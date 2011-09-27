SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox's Epic Slide Continues

By winning last night’s 14-inning marathon and splitting a double-header with the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox held on to their lead in the American League Wild Card race by the slimmest of margins. With just three games to go, the lead over the Tampa Bay Rays is now down to just a single game.



If the Red Sox continue to slide and the Rays are able to complete the comeback, it would be the biggest blown lead in the month of September…ever. The current record is held by the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals who overcame an 8.5 game deficit.

What makes this slide even more epic for the Red Sox, is that the Rays are not playing particularly well. In their last 12 games, the Rays are just 6-6, and yet they have made up 3 games in the standings during that stretch. That’s because the Sox are a mind-numbing 3-9 in their last 12, and 6-18 in September.

Here is a look at how the Red Sox have backed into a Wild Card race…

