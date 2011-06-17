SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Boston Is The New "Title Town"

The Boston Bruins win in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals adds to an already crowded trophy case for the city of Boston.



Boston now has a championship in each of the four major sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) just since 2004. And since the calendar turned to 2000, Beantown has seven championships total, matching Los Angeles for the most during that span. And with L.A., we have to include Anaheim to get to seven.

Between Boston and Los Angeles, those two cities have combined for 14 of the 46 titles (30.4%) in the last 12 years.

Here are are all the championships since 2000, broken down by city and sport…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.