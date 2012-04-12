SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Bobby Petrino's Success Will Eventually Catch The Eye Of Another School

Cork Gaines
In the end, Arkansas probably had no choice but to fire Bobby Petrino as football coach. But when another second-tier program is looking for a coach to elevate their program to the big time, they will have a hard time ignoring what Petrino did on the football field.

At the college level, Petrino has led his teams to at least nine wins in six of his eight seasons as a head coach. And outside of his brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, his teams have been what a lot of programs hope to become.

Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of his winning percentage as a head coach…

Bobby Petrino coaching record

