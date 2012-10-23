SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: BCS Picture Is Starting To Clear Up

Most teams still have five regular season games remaining, and a select few will also play in their conference championship game. But barring a handful of monumental upsets, the BCS title picture is down to five teams.



In the latest BCS rankings, Alabama maintains its firm grip on the top spot, followed once again by Florida. However, they both cannot finish the season undefeated as they are on pace to face each other in the SEC title game.

If one of those two teams finishes the season unblemished, they will likely face one of Oregon, Kansas State, or Notre Dame. Oregon still has matchups against top-10 opponents USC and Oregon State (both games on the road) and Notre Dame must travel to 8th-ranked Oklahoma and no. 9 USC. Meanwhile, Kansas State has the best shot at going undefeated with their toughest matchups coming at home against Texas Tech (#14) and Texas (#23).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.