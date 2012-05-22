SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Are The Spurs Now The favourite To Win The NBA Championship?

The San Antonio Spurs finished their sweep of the Los Angeles Clippers last night and ran their winning streak to eight in a row in the playoffs and 18 in a row overall.



Are the Spurs now the best team in the NBA? A look at how they have dominated their opponents in recent weeks seems to say just that.

Here is a look at the average winning margin for each of the seven teams still alive in the playoffs including the last 20 games of the regular season and all of the playoff games. What we see is that, right now, the Spurs are in a class of their own, beating their opponents by an average margin of 13.4 points per game, nearly twice as much as the next best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder (6.9 pts per game).

Record during this period is in parentheses…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

