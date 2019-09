Andy Roddick played the final match of his career yesterday, retiring after his loss at the U.S. Open. However, by reaching the round of 16, Roddick won $120,000, pushing his career earnings to $20.6 million and just nudging past Stefan Edberg into the top 10 on the ATP Tour’s All-Time prize money leaders.



Here are the top 10…

Data via ATP

