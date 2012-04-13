SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Andrew Bynum Became One Of The Few Guys To Ever Pull Down 30 Rebounds In A Game

Last night, Andrew Bynum pulled down 30 rebounds, becoming the first member of the Los Angeles Lakers to accomplish that feat since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1978.



Below is a look at all the 30-rebound games since the 1985-86 season and how many points those players had in each game.

Bynum is just the 14th player in the last 27 years to grab 30 boards. And only four of those players (Kevin Willis did it twice) scored more than the 16 points Bynum scored last night…

All data via Basketball-Reference.com

