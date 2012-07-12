SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Stars Play In MLB's All-Star Game Less Than Ever

One of the biggest complaints against Major League Baseball’s All-Star game is the amount of playing time each of the starters receives. Last night, the starters for both teams totaled 42 plate appearances. The good news is that was up from 36 a year ago.



The bad news is, starters are still only averaging 2.17 plate appearances this decade. That is by far the lowest for any decade since the game was introduced in 1933. And that is down 28.1% from the 1990s when the starters still averaged nearly three plate appearances per game.

