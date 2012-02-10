SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Popularity Of Linsanity Has Surpassed Tebowmania

If you want to get a sense of how popular Jeremy Lin has become in just a few days, check out this chart that measures the popularity of search terms on the internet.



In the last few days, Lin has surpassed even Tim Tebow in terms of internet popularity. And while it is the off-season for Tebow, consider that he made all the media rounds last week at the Super Bowl. And also notice that as Lin’s popularity is growing, Tebow’s numbers also peaked momentarily. This is likely due to comparisons between the two underdog athletes…

