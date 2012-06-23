SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: How LeBron James' Title Stacks Up To The Other 3-Time NBA MVPs

One of the numbers that the LeBron James critics like to point is ‘9.’ As in, it took LeBron nine seasons to win his first NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the other seven 3-time NBA MVPs all won their first championship within their first eight seasons.



But what they always conveniently overlook is that none of the other players went straight from high school to the NBA. And in fact, LeBron, at age 27, won his first title at a younger age than three of the 3-time MVPs, including Michael Jordan, who did not lift the trophy until after his 28th birthday.

Here is a look at the ages and season in which each of the NBA 3-time MVPs won their first title (numbers in parentheses represent the number of MVPs that player won)…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

