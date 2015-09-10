12 sports books that will teach you how to succeed in business

Whether you’re on the field or in the boardroom, the goal is always to come away victorious.

The characteristics required to win in sports and in business are one and the same. Composure under pressure, leadership skills, teamwork, perseverance, and mental toughness can help you get ahead in either arena.

That’s why we rounded up 12 excellent sports books that will help you succeed in business. These provide valuable lessons from some of the greatest coaches, athletes, and team owners around.

“Eleven Rings” by Phil Jackson

Jackson has more NBA championships than any other coach in the history of the sport. In his book, he discusses the secrets of balancing team chemistry and describes how he coached Michael Jordan, considered by many the best player in the world.

“What It Takes to Be #1” by Vince Lombardi, Jr.

In his time, NFL coach Vince Lombardi was known for his leadership and his drive to win. This book details what it takes to become a successful leader, whether in sports, business, or anything else.

“The Lombardi Rules” by Vince Lombardi, Jr.

In another great book about the sports legend, Lombardi’s son shares 26 lessons that helped make his father one of the best of all time.

“Legacy” by James Kerr

In his book about the iconic All Blacks rugby team from New Zealand, Kerr reveals lessons on leadership and handling pressure, so that you can put yourself in an optimal position to win in any environment.

“Playbook for Success” by Nancy Lieberman

Wiley ‘Playbook for Success’ by Nancy Lieberman.

Lieberman, a Hall of Fame basketball coach that is now working for the Sacramento Kings, details the teamwork and leadership tactics that helped her work her way to the top. When the Kings hired her, she became the second female coach to join an NBA staff.

“Negotiate Like the Pros” by Kenneth Shropshire

Shropshire, a Wharton professor that has negotiated many major sports deals, shares his insight on some of history’s biggest sports deals. In the book, you will learn about playing to your strengths during a negotiation.

“Wooden on Leadership: How to Create a Winning Organisation” by John Wooden and Steve Jamison

With this book, you will learn how to maximise the performance and production of your team from the man that coached UCLA basketball to 10 national championships in 12 years.

“Performing Under Pressure” by Saul Miller

Performing well in high-pressure situations is crucial, whether it’s taking the last shot in a basketball game or delivering the final point in a sales presentation. Miller, a mental coach who has worked with athletes from many of the major professional sports leagues, offers tips on how to stay cool and collected when the stakes are high.

“How to Win at the Sport of Business” by Mark Cuban

Amazon ‘How to Win at the Sport of Business’ by Mark Cuban.

Cuban, a billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, shares the three fundamental rules to running a business that have helped him: Understand the difference between adding value and benefiting from a bull market; win the battles you’re in before moving on to new ones; and don’t drown in opportunity.

The two-time championship winning coach at USC and one-time Super Bowl winning coach shares what he’s learned in his highly successful coaching career and how to maximise your overall potential.

“Less Than a Minute to Go” by Bill Thierfelder

Preparation is crucial, but it’s all about how you perform in the moment. Thierfelder, a former college All-American track athlete and current mentor to athletes, discusses the key to performing well when everything is on the line.

“Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” by Michael Lewis

This bestseller turned box-office hit chronicles Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics, during the 2002 season as he attempts to guide a low-budget team to victory. It will teach you as much about management as it does about succeeding in baseball.

