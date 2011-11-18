11 Sports Books To Get You Through The Holidays

Don’t look now, but the holiday season will start punching us in the face next week. And while the time off and extra football is always nice, there are also those pesky hours sitting in an airport, riding in a plane, and hanging with the family.To get you through these tough times, why not load up your tablet of choice with a couple of sports books. And if you are feeling really frisky, go out and pick up an actual hard copy. You will feel like you are right back in 2005!

Soccer in a Football World: The Story of America's Forgotten Game (David Wangerin)

We have already made a case for jumping on the English soccer bandwagon. But if you would really like to get into the sport from an American perspective, this is a good place to start.

Ball Four (Jim Bouton)

Still the classic baseball book by which all others are measured. While 'Moneyball' took you into the front office. It was Bouton's brutal and honest look that first took fans into the clubhouse.

Friday Night Lights (Buzz Bissinger)

This one is personal for me. I have been a high school football official in the state of Texas and even once appeared in an episode of the TV series as a reporter. Still, football is god in Texas. And this is the book that opened that world to those outside of the state.

A Season on the Brink (John Feinstein)

With Mike Krzyzewsi breaking Bobby Knight's record for career wins this week, now would be a fun time to go back and read just how crazy Knight was as the head coach at Indiana.

The Natural (Bernard Malamud)

Depending on your mood, the best baseball movies of all time are 'Bull Durham,' 'Major League,' or 'The Natural.' Well, before the movie, 'The Natural' was a much darker book with a very different ending.

Shoeless Joe (W.P. Kinsella)

'Shoeless Joe' is the book that the movie 'Field of Dreams' is based on. The best way to describe the book would be as a written version of a Grant Wood painting. If you are into that sort of thing.

Only the Ball Was White (Robert Patterson)

For many years, this country acted like the Negro baseball leagues didn't exist. 'Only the Ball Was White' did a lot to change that by reintroducing us to a huge piece of American sports history.

Moneyball (Michael Lewis)

'Moneyball' the book is maybe the most misunderstood baseball book ever written. And now that Brad Pitt helped turn it into a blockbuster movie, now is a good time to go back and better understand what Billy Beane did and why it wasn't a failure that some would try to make you believe.

The Book of Basketball (Bill Simmons)

Bill Simmons isn't what he used to be. But he might be the one voice that can help the NBA reach the casual sports fan. And without any games to watch, now might be a good time to tackle this monster of a book (752 pages).

Flip Flop Fly Ball (Craig Robinson)

If you prefer pretty pictures, infographics, numbers, and an intelligent take on America's pastime, this is the book for you.

Those Guys Have All the Fun (James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales)

ESPN is the undisputed king of sports media in this country. But being nestled in the middle of nowhere Connecticut apparently breeds a certain amount of shenanigans. You have heard the stories, now read the book.

