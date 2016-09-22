Dick's Sporting Goods has a sneaky tactic to get all of Sports Authority's customers

If you try and visit the website of the now bankrupt Sports Authority — SportsAuthority.com — you’ll end up getting redirected to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website.

Don’t believe us? You can try it yourself by typing SportsAuthority.com into your browser.

This is what you will see:

The Wall Street Journal’s Sara Germano tweeted about Dick’s sneaky move on Wednesday.

Dick’s purchased the brand name of its former rival when Sports Authority went out of business, and is now snagging its former customers. It seems to be working: Germano reports, citing a Citi note, that the website redirect helped boost traffic to Dick’s website by 73% last month.

