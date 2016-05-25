Sports Authority is kicking off a massive clearance sale at all its stores before shutting them down -- here are the details

Sports Authority is launching clearance sales at all of its 460 stores nationwide before shutting them down permanently.

The event, starting Thursday, will offer deep discounts on everything in the stores, including shoes, clothing, athletic gear, and accessories.

Brands going on sale include Under Armour, Nike, North Face, Wilson, Adidas, Spalding, ASICS, Head, Coleman, Everlast, and Brooks, the company said.

The stores will even be selling furniture, fixtures, and other equipment.

The retailer is shutting down after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and attempting to restructure the business.

Sports Authority Chief Executive Officer Michael Foss released the following statement on the closures:

Words cannot adequately express the disappointment we feel with the need to shut down our stores. We pursued both a plan of reorganization, as well as a sale of our business, but were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement that would have allowed Sports Authority to continue to operate. We sincerely thank our loyal customers for supporting our company over the years and encourage them to shop early for tremendous values on their favourite sporting good products.

Sports Authority gift cards will be honored through June 27, 2016, the company said.

“Our liquidation sales will offer shoppers extraordinary opportunities to buy the kinds of sporting goods, equipment and apparel they have come to expect from Sports Authority — all at deep discounts,” said a spokesman for Sports Authority’s liquitador group, which is made up of Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers Retail Partners ,and Tiger Capital Group. “Most markdowns will be taken on already reduced prices, including clearance inventory, so the liquidation savings will be significant. Additionally, this event comes just in time for Father’s Day gift giving and the start of summer outdoor activities.”

