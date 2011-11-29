European Soccer Fans Set An Opponent's Stadium On Fire Because Their Team Lost

Sporting lost 1-0 to Benfica this weekend.



Benfica fans left the Estadio da Luz content with their team’s victory. A group of Sporting fans reacted quite differently.

Naturally, in response to a tough loss, angry fans set fire to their stadium section. And they didn’t do it half-heartedly.

Firefighters were sent in to stop the blaze from spreading across the stadium.

We always knew football fans were crazy. But this is a next-level type of reaction.

It’s safe to say opposing fans of Sporting will want to practice their stop, drop and roll technique before attending future matches.

(video via Larry Brown Sports via Dirty Tackle)

