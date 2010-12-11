Sporting A Jersey Is No Longer The Best Way To Rep Your favourite Athlete

Photo: NBA Store

Increasingly, athletes are trademarking their nicknames and well-known sayings to use on merchandise, the New York Times reports.What once made Pat Riley the butt of jokes – he famously trademarked “three-peat” while coaching the Lakers – is no laughing matter for modern athletes. “Branding” is part of their lexicon, too.



As tempted as we are to shake our head in mild frustration at this, it’s only sensible for athletes to take this route. Revenues from player-specific merchandise – most notably jerseys – are divided between leagues and player unions. So If an individual player is popular enough to cash in on his own nickname, like “Revis Island,” or a catch phrase, like “Child Please,” more power to them.

