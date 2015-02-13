The fantastic life of billionaire investor Mike Ashley, Britain's answer to Howard Hughes

Mike Ashley is one of Britain’s most eccentric billionaires.

He is regularly depicted in the media as a beer-swilling, sport-fanatic version of the reclusive American airline magnate Howard Hughes. Although his companies are the subject of daily headlines, Ashley the person is still something of an enigma. He rarely gives interviews.

He grew up in humble bungalow in Burnham, Buckinghamshire. Now 50, Ashley turned his first shop (opened in 1981) into the Sports Direct apparel empire that has made him one of the richest people in the UK. He owns stakes in Newcastle United and Rangers FC. His personal fortune is estimated to be £3.75 billion.

He can also down a pint in less than 10 seconds, loves to party, gamble, and take his shirt off, and he uses a plastic shopping bag as a briefcase.

