Spore's Anti-Piracy DRM Fails The BitTorrent Test (ERTS)

Spore, Electronic Arts’ new game from SimCity creator Will Wright, has angered gaming nerds with its draconian anti-piracy protections, which only allow users to install the game three times. But the company can handle angry users as long as the DRM stems rampant piracy.



Just one problem: It hasn’t.

The game has been downloaded illegally 171,402 times on BitTorrent since Sept. 1, research firm BigChampagne told Forbes. If anything, rebelling against EA’s DRM may have actually spurred more illegal downloading.

But as we pointed out yesterday, the DRM protest hasn’t stopped people from buying the game, either: It’s still no. 2 on Amazon’s (AMZN) best-selling PC games list.

