Spooky Chart: French With An Irish Brogue

Here is the one chart via Reuters that scares of most. French bonds relative to the 10-year German bonds have been spiking. The market seems concerned that a large commitment by France to backstop or recapitalize its banking system could take down the sovereign, Irish style. Not doubt this is what keeps Sarkozy up at night and is sure to catch the risk markets’ attention if it continues. Keep it on your radar.



Photo: Reuters

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.