Spookfish shares are soaring after the US military machine chases its imaging technology

Sample imagery taken during initial full-scale test flights of the Spookfish Technology Demonstrator

Military contractors are taking an intense interest in a small Australian company called Spookfish which creates 3D imaging systems.

The technology enables the cost-effective capture of high resolution 3D images of the ground from aircraft.

The system, which has three patents pending, captures more than 12 billion (12,000,000,000) pixels for each square kilometre scanned.

The military applications include creating detailed real-time feeds from battle grounds back to command and intelligence centres.

The Perth-based company has signed a non-disclosure agreement with a major US military contractor looking at the imaging system for its space and airborne division.

And a significant Australian military contractor has just signed an evaluation agreement with Spookfish.

Neither contractor can be named at this stage.

Spookfish executive chairman Jason Marinko says he always anticipated attention from the defence sector.

“What we are developing is not economically available,” he told Business Insider. “With the military they have satellite and drone capabilities and tactical response capabilities but to do it on a wide area in 3D, cost effectively and quickly is really leading the world.”

Spookfish wide area capture and rapid processing of high-resolution 3D imagery, a capability not presently economically available to military.

The capabilities being developed for Spookfish’s large scale commercial system will mean the capture of a high-resolution imagery quickly from much higher altitudes, providing significant benefits over active war zones.

Investors in Spookfish include Simon Hackett, the founder of Internode and a NBN Co Director, and Tony Grist, the chairman of telecommunications company Amcom.

It did a backdoor listing, through former miner White Star Resources, in February after raising $5.075 million.

Spopokfish shares jumped 7% before easing to $0.06, up more than 5%.

