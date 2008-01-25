Spooked Vudu Drops Set-Top Price

Broadband movie service Vudu is dropping its price to $295 from $399, days after Apple announced it was dropping the price of Apple TV to $229. Vudu is a broadband-connected set-top that offers 5,000 titles, including 70 high-def films, for purchase or rental. Rented prices for HD movies are between $3.99 and $5.99 depending on title. Older and standard-def films rent for $0.99 to $3.99.

Vudu has a competitive library, and a way to bring digital movies to the television, but its box is expensive and a closed system. Apple TV is more versatile and can play YouTube videos, etc. Further, HD videos can take hours to download. Taking a page from Apple, which rebated $100 to iPhone buyers last year, Vudu is offering $100 rebates to anyone unfortunate enough to have bought a Vudu box over the past 30 days.

