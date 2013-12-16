Video Shows How Hilariously Awful It Could Be To Wear 'Microsoft Glass'

If Microsoft came out with Glass, what would it be like?

It’d be full of lots of terrible pop-ups, one videographer posits.

Wearable tech became a thing in 2013 and is sure to be a bigger thing in 2014. That’s when, rumour has it, Google will finally be selling Google Glass to the public and for a far more reasonable price than the $US1,500 that invite-only users paid.

Meanwhile competitors aren’t wasting any time. In September Recon, makers of the Recon Jet heads-up display, secured an investment from Intel Capital, and announced it has already shipped 50,000 units worldwide of its Snow model, designed for skiers, Venture Beat reported at the time.

That means that one day, if Glass and its competitors prove popular, we will surely be treated to Microsoft Glass.

Take a look at this ridiculous spoof video of what wearing them could be like.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.