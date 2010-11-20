Sponsorship Revenue Rises 7.6% For Four Major Sports

Photo: video.google.com
The NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB will collectively experience a 7.6 per cent increase in sponsorship revenue in 2010.Last year, those same leagues saw sponsorship revenue drop by 3.9 per cent.
Here’s the breakdown:
- NHL: Up 9.4 per cent to $327M
- NBA: Up 8.5 per cent to $536M
- NFL: Up 7.0 per cent to $870M
- MLB: Up 6.7 per cent to $548M
It’s not surprising that the NHL leads the way, as the league has experienced “startup-like growth” since the lockout.
