Sponsorship Revenue Rises 7.6% For Four Major Sports

Photo: video.google.com

The NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB will collectively experience a 7.6 per cent increase in sponsorship revenue in 2010.Last year, those same leagues saw sponsorship revenue drop by 3.9 per cent.



Here’s the breakdown:

NHL: Up 9.4 per cent to $327M

NBA: Up 8.5 per cent to $536M

NFL: Up 7.0 per cent to $870M

MLB: Up 6.7 per cent to $548M

It’s not surprising that the NHL leads the way, as the league has experienced “startup-like growth” since the lockout.

