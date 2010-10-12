This Quiz Proves Sports Marketing Has You Brainwashed

Photo: AP
Most PGA fans correctly identified the lead sponsor of the Tour’s playoff points system, according to a poll completed for the SportsBusiness Journal.70-one per cent of “avid” fans, and 66 per cent of “casual” fans selected the correct sponsor, more than twice as many compared to a similar poll conducted two years ago.
Can you?
….
(Hint: it’s a shipping company.)
…
FedEx.
The study results are encouraging for sports executives and advertising agencies alike. It’s cold, hard, statistical evidence that persistent brand connection and significant signage yield results. It’s also proof that fans don’t have a negative reaction to constant endorsement spots.
According to the poll, 57.1 per cent of avid fans are more likely to consider trying the product because of its official sponsorship. Casual fans are a captive audience, too. Nearly half are more likely to regularly use a brand that officially sponsors the PGA Tour.
Chalk this up as a victory for FedEx. The PGA Tour delivers an affluent, business-oriented fan-base. Presumably that’s exactly the clientele FedEx aimed to attract with this partnership. (Actual cost of sponsorship was not disclosed, although golfers split a $35M pot in 2010.)
Coors Light is responsible for those (mostly) clever TV ads that superimpose a group of brew-clutching bros asking questions at coach's post-game press conferences.
1. CitiBank
2. Bank of America
3. JPMorgan Chase
The Rose Bowl is in talks with a new sponsor for the 2011 edition of the game, as Citi's agreement has expired.
A. Adidas
B. Nike
C. Puma
