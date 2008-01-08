SPONSOR POST: Vintage Filings Cuts Filing Costs in Half

Here’s what we hate: Companies that throw shareholders’ money away. That’s why we’re pleased to have Vintage Filings, the nation’s fastest growing financial filing and printing firm, as one of our charter sponsors.



Don’t know what financial filing and printing firms do? They typeset, print, and transmit the prospectuses, 10Qs, 10Ks, and other SEC documents that every public company has to file many times a year. Vintage’s competitors, old-world financial filing firms, charge clients an arm and a leg for this service–sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars for an IPO.

Vintage Filings is the fastest growing financial filing company because its cost-efficient infrastructure allows it to provide exceptional service at a fraction of the price. As in many industries, much of the SEC filing process has “gone digital,” and Vintage has been built to take advantage of this. (For example, Vintage does not maintain plush offices in all major cities that most clients never use.)

How much money could Vintage save you and your shareholders? Based on what Vintage has told us, a lot. Judging from some recent invoice comparisons, we believe Vintage may be able to cut your printing and filing costs in half. (See some recent analyses here, along with a partial customer list, customer feedback, and an introduction from Vintage’s CEO).

Want a simple way to increase earnings per share? Check out Vintage Filings. Your shareholders will thank you for it.

NOTE: Vintage Filings is an SAI sponsor. This post is a paid sponsor message (what’s this?).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.