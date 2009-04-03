Sponsor Post: Upstream Habitat

Note: The Business Insider account manager Danielle Lacombe attended Upstream’s Habitat course and reported on her experience. The next Upstream Habitat progam runs April 6-7 in San Jose, CA.





Last year I attended Upstream Habitat program, a two-day course on digital ad sales. Upstream offers four tracks and I chose the Strategic program, which helps the “experienced digital seller take sales strategy to the next level.” Habitat gave me a new perspective (an “aha!” moment) on my role as a digital media seller. I learned that to succeed I need to be a consultative seller, a strategic and trusted advisor.

The Habitat program combined classes taught by industry experts with the chance to learn from your peers. There’s tremendous value in sharing experiences with others in a similar position, out in the trenches. At Habitat, I heard the challenges and success stories of other digital sellers: programs that have worked, tips for getting the attention of the top decision-makers, how to overcome obstacles, and more. As a digital seller, especially working at an up-and-coming web site, I’m challenged to make a lasting impression and find creative ways to get noticed by the big brands and agencies. Upstream Habitat’s faculty had over 150 years of experience to share and they offered a 360-degree perspective on the process. It’s not often that you have an opportunity to pick the brain of a brand manager or media director; at Habitat, we did just that.

In today’s economy, as marketing budgets are scrutinized more than ever, we’re challenged to be strategic digital sellers and not just solely reliant on relationships. Upstream’s program reinforced the fundamentals of successful online selling, such as:

– Be an expert in your category or industry.

– Listen to the needs of your clients and offer them solutions.

– Focus on the long-term success to grow partnerships rather then the immediate transaction.

– Make the media planner and agency look like a rock star!

I graduated with a new outlook on my role and excited to put what I learned into action.

