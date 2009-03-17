Sponsor Post: Scottrade, More Broker For Your Money

We’d like to take a moment to thank our sponsor, Scottrade.



Scottrade offers $7 trades, considerably lower commissions than other major brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, E*Trade and Fidelity. They also have ridiculously low options trading costs at $7 plus $1.25 per contract. You can open an account with just $500 and, if you switch to Scottrade, they’ll credit another $100 to your account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.