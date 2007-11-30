SPONSOR POST: Paltalk Pioneers "Socialcasting"

Hey, online video fans–tired of watching alone? Ever miss hanging out with your friends? Well, good news: Paltalk has taken Web 2.0 and introduced TV 2.0. Specifically, Paltalk has married online video with elements of traditional broadcasting, interactive community, and social networking.

Now you can watch videos together with your friends–or live interviews with Chevy Chase with thousands of other Paltalk members–all without leaving your house (or, better yet, your office). And you can even interact with the celeb and other viewers at the same time. Paltalk calls this Socialcasting.

Paltalk allows you to create chat spaces (holding up to 5,000 users) to watch, talk, and text in real-time about user videos, licensed programming, and Paltalk’s original shows. Paltalk has more than 4 million active users, and has partnered with big names in television (Lifetime), radio (CBS Radio, Opie & Anthony), sports (WWE, IFL), short form video sites (Heavy, blip.tv ManiaTV), and also celebrity guests including Amy Sedaris, Jeff Garlin, John Waters, Slash, the cast of Heroes, and even Maxim model Diana Falzone.

Check out some of the new services Paltalk rolled out earlier this year with enhanced chatting features. And next time you’re thinking of sending a video to a friend, just watch it with them instead. For more information on how to get started, visit Paltalk.

This post is a paid sponsor message.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.