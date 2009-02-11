Sponsor Post: We Are Online Crash-Test Dummies

Tune in TODAY, Tuesday 2/10, at 3:00pm ET.



Join us LIVE for a three-part discussion series on surviving the internet, hosted by SAI’s Henry Blodget and tech guru Melih Abdulhayoglu, CEO of Internet security firm Comodo.

We are connected to the Internet 24 hours a day. And that means we’re available 24/7 to people who want to swindle, rob, destroy, insult, or have sex with us. Scary!

We haven’t yet figured out how to make the Internet safe, and until we do, we’re all just crash-test dummies. So learn everything you need to know about surviving in a provocative three-part series airing live on Paltalk’s TechNow. Simply join the show, raise your hand and wait to be screened to ask a question. You can also leave a text question in the comments below.

SERIES:

Tuesday 2/10 – 3:00pm (ET) – The Internet Today: Like Cars before Seatbelts. This talk will address the truth about how online crooks can screw you and what needs to be done about it.

Tuesday 3/3 – 3:00pm (ET) – Your Digital Identity – Establish it or lose it. This part will discuss how you can continue to spend 24 hours a day online without risking everything.

Thursday 3/19 – 3:00pm (ET) – Transforming the Web into Your Web. The perils of social networks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.