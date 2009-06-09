Thank You, American Express!

We’re thrilled to welcome American Express as a sponsor of The Business Insider.

American Express launched the new version of its Open Forum last week, and we’ll be contributing content.

Open Forum combines content resources for business owners with a new networking tool, the “Connectodex,” a virtual rolodex that allow businesses to create profiles and make connections with other small businesses. Users can also access hundreds of articles and videos on the unique challenges of small businesses, from hiring to marketing, IT, leadership, and much more. In its beta mode, the site is only available to Open cardmembers, but that may soon change.

American Express’s goal with the Open Forum is to help small businesses thrive. That’s an idea we can get behind. We’re thrilled to be their partner.

