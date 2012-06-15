Check Out The New "ATTENTION ASSIST" On The Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sponsored by:

Mercedes has been kind enough to sponsor The Business Insider this summer…which means we get to tell you about some of the cool features in the new E-Class sedan.For example, have you ever had that terrifying feeling of nodding off at the wheel? We certainly hope not. Other folks have, though. And for a lot of them, it has ended badly.

Well, if you’re driving the a E-Class sedan, your car will be looking out for you.

Mercedes has developed a new “ATTENTION ASSIST” technology that will keep tabs on how alert you are. Unlike other ATTENTION ASSIST technologies, Mercedes-Benz’s does not monitor eye movements, which many regard to be an advantage. And if you start to feel drowsy, the car will give you a friendly reminder to take a break:

The new, standard ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness detection system is equipped with highly sensitive sensors that continuously monitor more than 70 different parameters. Observing the driver’s steering behaviour has proven to be a particularly strong indicator. Several years of research in the field by Mercedes engineers demonstrate that drowsy drivers make minor steering errors that can often be rapidly corrected in characteristic ways. When these corrections are recognised by a highly sensitive steering angle sensor, ATTENTION ASSIST emits an audible warning accompanied by a visual warning in the instrument cluster.

