Sponsor Post: A Taste of Club Life

“Try before you buy” is a time-honored way to check out a product before you sign on the dotted line. But “try that gorgeous multimillion-dollar home before you buy” is certainly something new. Now Exclusive Resorts, the leading destination club, is letting potential members do just that.



Through the club’s new Sponsored Guest program, you can book a vacation at an Exclusive Resorts luxury home in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Grand Cayman, Costa Rica or Scottsdale.



These spacious, beautifully appointed residences are perfect for a get-together with your loved ones. Exclusive Resorts takes care of all the details of your trip with an on-site residence concierge dedicated to meeting your needs so all you will need to do is relax and enjoy time with your family or friends. It is a way of life Exclusive Resorts members know well, and once you have experienced you won’t want to travel any other way.

Treat yourself and your family to a unforgettable vacation because during these trying times getting together with those you most care about is the best investment you could make. For more information about the Sponsored Guest program, please call 866.884.3452 to speak with a Membership Director today.

