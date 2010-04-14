It's Not Easy Being Green, But Datapipe Is Making A Solid Effort

Source: Datapipe

“Data centres” and “clean energy” are usually contradictory terms. A server facility contains rows after row of servers running 24/7 and refrigerated to the hilt — by definition, an energy-intensive operation. In fact, data centres use an estimated 1.5% of the nation’s electricity consumption already and the EPA expects their usage to increase by 12 per cent annually. Datapipe, a leading provider of managed hosting and IT services — and Business Insider’s hosting partner — is taking steps to change that. Datapipe has teamed up with Constellation NewEnergy to power its Somerset One facility using 100% renewable electricity. This move will reduce more than 9.5 million pounds of carbon emissions annually. Datapipe is also preparing to open its Somerset Three data centre, which will run on the same NewMix Wind energy solution as Somerset One. Kudos to Business Insider’s partner, Datapipe, for reducing its carbon footprint!

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.