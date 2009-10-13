Big Things From Small Business: Vote For The Best

Small businesses are the driving force behind growth and innovation in the American economy, and their inspiring stories reverberate across all industry sectors.



American Express and NBC Universal are proud to support the small business community, so they’ve partnered to create the Shine A Light program in order to honour standout small businesses everywhere.

It’s down to the wire with three finalists vying for the winning nod.

And who provides that winning nod?

You do! Your votes will determine which of these three hard working small businesses will receive $100,000 in grant and marketing support from American Express.

Read through the inspiring stories of these three finalists – a telecommunications company, a paint and hardware store and an organic baby food company – and cast your vote for the most inspiring story. It means a lot and can make a real difference to one inspirational small business.

