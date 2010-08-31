SpongeTech Execs Paid For "Horny" Swiss Escorts With Company Credit Card

Photo: ESPN

SpongeTech execs Michael Metter and Steve Moskowitz are still pleading not guilty to securities fraud charges alleging a massive pump-and-dump scheme. But there’s no questioning the trail of shady activity.



Blogger Roddy Boyd has dug up some sketchy charges from the bankruptcy papers of SpongeTech subsidiary Dicon.

A credit card issued to Dicon Technologies posted charges of $610 and $606 at a Swiss escort service, Boyd says. On the same nights as these charges, other charges were posted at a luxury Kosher restaurant in Zurich.

Boyd surmises that Jewish execs Metter and Moskowitz bought some friends for the evening.

What kind of escorts were hired on the Dicon Technologies credit card? From the company website:

“Super horny girls are looking forward to meeting you….Looking for a sexy companion for a fancy party, a dinner or the absolute thrilling adventure of your sexual performance.”

Sounds fun, especially when it’s on the (allegedly fraudulent) company’s dime.

