Nickelodeon's Pride Month tweet shows SpongeBob SquarePants as a symbol of the LGBTQ community, and fans are applauding the message

Nickelodeon tweeted a Pride Month message on Saturday, writing: “Celebrating Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.”

The tweet included pictures of three characters: Spongebob SquarePants, Schwoz Schwartz from “Henry Danger,” and Korra from “The Legend of Korra.”

The message sparked speculation over SpongeBob’s sexuality – which the show’s creator previously commented on, saying the character is asexual.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month ???? ⁣

(????: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

The message included three images of characters with rainbow-themed designs or backdrops: one of SpongeBob SquarePants, a photo of Schwoz Schwartz (Micahel D. Cohen) from “Henry Danger,” and a depiction of animated character Korra from a spin-off of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “The Legend of Korra.”

Cohen, the actor who plays Schoz Schwartz, told Time in 2019 that he had transitioned from female to male about 20 years ago.

The character Korra, also featured in Nickelodeon’s tweet, identifies as bisexual in the cartoon show, according to USA Today.

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the “SpongeBob SquarePants” series, told Reuters in 2005, as cited in a People Magazine article, that the SpongeBob character is neither gay or nor straight, but rather that he is asexual.

spongebob is asexual biromantic, thank you for coming to my tedtalk. pic.twitter.com/3K5wJDdBE4 — ???????????? (@banditovee) June 13, 2020

Many Twitter users seemed to interpret Nickelodeon’s tweet as announcing the character of SpongeBob as a member and/or ally of the LGBTQ community. Some users seemed to take the message as an opportunity to debate the fictional character’s sexual orientation. Many fans applauded the network for its Pride message.

Cool to see even (especially?) a kids brand like this willing to stand up for Pride https://t.co/XXrOEJOvrt — Scott Glaza (@PKMNostrom) June 13, 2020

I don’t care if spongebob is asexual, bisexual or gay, I stan him pic.twitter.com/qzLD47aCnv — APOLLO???? (@ApolloLXXXIX) June 13, 2020

2020 may be an unspeakable hell year so far, but hey, at least SpongeBob finally got to officially come out of the closet. I'm happy for him. ???????? https://t.co/OQMcgxZz5f — SherlocksLeftNipple (@SH_LeftNip) June 14, 2020

Some users also pointed out that Nickelodeon appeared to disable replies on the original tweet.

Did they just confirm spongebob as gay and then turn off the replies. If so i love this for him https://t.co/r5jPbezv0x — no more discourse in my spongebob post please (@ickygoosundae) June 13, 2020

Representatives of ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

