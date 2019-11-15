Keanu Reeves is a wise tumbleweed in the trailer for the new 'SpongeBob' movie

Libby Torres
Paramount PicturesKeanu Reeves will play a tumbleweed in the upcoming ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ movie.
  • The trailer for the new “SpongeBob SquarePants” movie, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” was released on Thursday.
  • Familiar characters like SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs are featured in the trailer, as are some new faces, like Keanu Reeves.
  • Reeves appears to play a tumbleweed named Sage – so named for his material and his wise tendencies – who ostensibly gives SpongeBob and Patrick some pretty wise advice.
  • The rest of the trailer shows SpongeBob enlisting Patrick to help him find his pet snail, Gary, who’s apparently been “snail-napped.”
  • They even end up travelling to the “lost city” of Atlantic City to try to find Gary but are tempted by the array of delicious treats there.
  • “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will hit theatres in May. Watch the trailer below.
