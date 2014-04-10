CHARTS: Here's Where Silicon Valley Transplants Come From

According to a new series of charts from Spokeo, people move from all across the country to join Silicon Valley’s thriving tech community.

Spokeo, which allows users to search for people and their personal data, created the charts by matching the origin of a phone number with address records. In doing so, they were able to determine where people are relocating from when they move to a particular city.

The charts show that many people are moving to Silicon Valley from western cities like Phoenix, Denver, and Las Vegas. Seattle and Austin also consistently ranked in the top 20 cities, which is somewhat surprising given that the two cities have growing tech scenes of their own.

Palo Alto and Menlo Park attract people from an especially wide range of places, with natives of Seattle, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. as their most common transplants.

You can check out more of Spokeo’s charts on their site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.