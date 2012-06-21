Introducing SpokenLayer, The App That Turns Your favourite Websites Into Podcasts

SpokenLayer is an iOS app that “transforms the best of the web into narrated audio, making written content available anytime, anywhere.”



Simply put, if you’re a radio junkie or someone who would rather listen to news than read it, SpokenLayer is exactly what you want without realising you’ve wanted it.

Real people record readings of articles from popular news sites and users listen to them via the app.

We spent some time with SpokenLayer to see what it was all about.

