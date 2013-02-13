Spokane Weather Anchor Warns Viewers To Have 'Slow & Slutty' Valentine's Day

Danielle Grant, the weather anchor at Spokane, Wash.-based station KREM, had a funny flub live on-air Tuesday morning.



When discussing the week’s forecast, Grant warned viewers Thursday’s Valentine’s Day weather would be best handled “slow and slutty.”

“We know what you meant,” interjected her fellow anchor.

So far, no mention of the incident on Grant’s Twitter timeline.

Watch the funny forecast below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

