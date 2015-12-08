SPOILER ALERT: Jar Jar Binks will not be in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', alive or dead

How rude. Picture: Lucasfilm

A secret press conference which promised to reveal anything of what’s left we don’t know about “Star War: The Force Awakens” was held on Monday.

Just how desperate were reporters for new news? Someone even asked if Carrie Fisher’s dog Gary was going to appear.

“I wish!” Fisher said. “I begged J.J. (Abrams). Gary was willing to sleep with J.J.”

The whole cast was there – Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, director and co-writer J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Of course, when we say “everyone” when taking about “TFA”, it’s now taken to mean “everyone except Mark Hamill”.

It was Kennedy who dropped the bombshell.

“Jar Jar is not in the movie,” she said. In case you didn’t know, she meant Jar Jar Binks, officially the most hated character in any movie, ever.

Back in May, there was hope Binks would at least be killed in “The Force Awakens” but it appears now that Abrams has even taken that tiny piece of satisfaction away from fans.

There will also be no Ewoks.

“Living?” Abrams said, before adding: “Can a man not joke with friends?”

“No. There are no Ewoks in this film.”

