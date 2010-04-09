SPOILER ALERT: Here's What's Coming From Apple Today

This one seems like a lock. AppleInsider went into extensive detail about how it will work last week.

Here's their description: 'Those familiar with the design of iPhone 4.0 said that the user interface will resemble Apple's desktop Expose feature, in that a key combination -- reportedly hitting the Home button twice -- will trigger an expose-like interface that brings up a series of icons representing the currently running apps, allowing users to quickly select the one they want to switch to directly. When a selection is made, the iPhone OS zooms out of the Expose task manager and transitions to that app.'