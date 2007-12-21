Spock: Another Social Network We Don't Have Time For

We received an invitation to join something called Spock yesterday, and apparently we’re not the only ones: A quick check of our Community Twitter board tells us the invites have been coursing through the Web for the past few days.

Why? Like Darren Herman, we don’t really know what Spock is — seems like a social network to us, though Adaptive Blue‘s Alex Iskold describes it as “vertical people search” — but unlike Darren, we don’t really care. We’ve already reached burnout stage on Facebook and LinkedIn (more on that later). So beyond an obligatory signup, we think we’re already done with this one.

