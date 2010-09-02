Splitsider, Beta Launched Today, Is "An Awl-like Take" On The Entertainment World

Awl co-editor Choire Sicha.

Edmund Lee of AdAge has some details on Splitsider.com, the new comedy-oriented blog that’s one of two new sites being launched by the guys from The Awl. It kicked off in beta this morning and will go public after labour Day. It’s being headed up by former Gizmodo editor Adam Frucci.Lee reports:



“It’s a blog about movies, TV shows, web videos, books and the people behind them,” Mr. Frucci said. “But it’s centered around comedy. I feel like there’s a lot of talk these days about how the internet is changing entertainment, but I feel like comedy is really where that’s happening more than anywhere else. ‘Mad Men’ isn’t really threatened by three-minute YouTube videos — ‘SNL’ skits are.”

…

The site will feature regular columns and articles when it goes public next week. A regular column on British comedy, for example, will be penned by TV writer Curtis Gwinn. Another feature which will be posted next week will take a look at comedies that don’t stand up to the test of time. “Good comedy has no expiration date,” Mr. Frucci said. “It has a shelf life.”

Read more at AdAge >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.