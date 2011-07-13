No, RIM Doesn't Need To Split Up -- It Needs To Travel Back In Time

Photo: BBC

Research In Motion should split itself up into networking and handset businesses to fight Apple, RBC Capital Markets is saying, according to Reuters.Splitting up a company is one of the inevitable moves that is floated whenever a company is in trouble.



But, there’s little reason to believe a split would help the company.

It would just be a big distraction at a time when the company needs to be more focused than ever.

RIM is in a tailspin. The only thing that can save it is making QNX a killer operating system, and then coupling it with great handsets people want to buy.

All of RIM’s attention should be on that mission, not trying to make a major change in the fundamental corporate structure. (If RIM is going to make any big corporate change it should be a break up of the co-CEOs.)

The truth of the matter is that RIM really needs a time machine to travel to 2007 so it could immediately work on a viable iPhone competitor and prevent Android from ever making a difference.

