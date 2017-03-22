Nintendo Switch owners will get a chance to try 'Splatoon 2,' one of the most anticipated games of 2017, for free this weekend

Early Nintendo Switch adopters, you’re in luck: This weekend, you’ll get a chance to try “Splatoon 2,” one of the most anticipated games of the year, for free.

This weekend’s “global testfire” will run March 24-26, and only for a limited time each day — specifically, you’ll be able to access the game during six separate one-hour play sessions. These “testfires” will let Nintendo test its global servers for the game to ensure it runs smoothly once it’s released to the public.

To participate in the global testfire, you’ll need to visit Nintendo’s eShop on your Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also says you can visit Nintendo.com to download the demo.

Here is the full schedule for the “Splatoon 2” global testfire:

Friday, March 24

12-1 p.m. PT / 3-4 p.m. ET

8-9 p.m. PT / 11-11:59 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 25

4-5 a.m. PT / 7-8 a.m. ET

12-1 p.m. PT / 3-4 p.m. ET

8-9 p.m. PT / 11-11:59 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 26

4-5 a.m. PT / 7-8 a.m. ET

“Splatoon 2” is the sequel to “Splatoon,” which was a surprise hit on the Wii U in 2015. “Splatoon” is a quirky third-person shooter where your guns shoot ink, and you can then transform into a squid to either swim or hide in that ink. The original game came with lots of different modes, but it was known for its multiplayer, which could support up to eight players at once.

“Splatoon 2” will also support up to eight players, but during the global testfire this weekend, Switch owners will only be able to experience just two different maps — a small sample of what’s to come from the full game, which launches later this summer.

Check out Nintendo’s trailer for the “Splatoon 2” global testfire below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.