This Startup Is Throwing A Massive Party To Challenge Uber

Splash, a startup that makes event planning insanely easy, is throwing an enormous party in New York City to help it win an NYC Economic Development Corporation-sponsored contest.

The Take The Helm competition aims to bring startups to Lower Manhattan and 300 companies applied. Only 20 finalists remain, including Uber, WeWork, Loverly, and, of course, Splash.

Four winners will receive $US250,000, with the caveat that the company must also sign a lease somewhere in Lower Manhattan.

Splash wanted to find a way to stand out from the competition, so the company decided to spend the $US10,000 that it received for being a finalist.

“We came up with an offer that we knew would get Manhattan’s attention,” Splash founder and former Director of Events at Thrillist Ben Hindman told Business Insider. “Manhattan, we want to pay for your holiday party!”

Splash will throw you a huge party for free, but only if you win the sweepstakes. Feel free to enter the sweepstakes here.

The winners of the Take The Helm contest will be announced on November 21.

For what its worth, Uber did not respond for comment.

