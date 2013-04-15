This 1-Year-Old Event Planning Startup Ought To Terrify Ticketmaster

This is part of the Made in NY series, shining a spotlight on New York’s thriving start-up scene. Made in NY is presented in partnership with American Express OPEN Forum.



Brett Boskoff, Ben Hindman, Greg Higgins, Chris Clement, Matthew Meche, and Jacques Koubany

Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, Ticketfly, and TicketLeap have competition. Splash aims to do for event planning what Facebook did for people: Give them easy-to-use tools, such as a web site, for promoting and planning events and parties.

This 1-year-old New York startup powered nearly 200 events at SXSW this year and collected 384,000 RSVPs, Splash CEO Ben Hindman says.

Now, Splash is about four months into its ticketing service and has already processed $650,000 in gross sales. Earlier this week, Splash processed $25,000 in ticket sales in one day. Hindman says the company is approaching profitability, with a burn rate of less than $10,000 a month.

We talked to the team at Splash to find out their whole story.

Check out the full story on Open Forum >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.