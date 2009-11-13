Spitzer Speaking At Harvard Law's Ethics centre

Harvard law grad Eliot Spitzer is returning to campus today to speak at the school’s centre for Ethics.



Spitzer is, of course, also the former governor of New York who left office after it was revealed he, on several occasions, arranged to meet a protstitute in a hotel room.

His talk is not about ethics, exactly. The title, the ABA Journal reports, is the lengthy “From Ayn Rand to Ken Feinberg — How Quickly the Paradign Shifts. What Should Be The Rationale for Government Participation in the Market?”

But that has not stopped the madam who connected Spitzer with said prostitutes from complaining about it.

New York Daily News: “I am greatly intrigued as to what Mr. Spitzer could contribute to an ethical discussion when, as [governor], he broke numerous laws for which he has yet to be punished,” Kristin Davis wrote in a protest letter to Prof. Lawrence Lessig at The Edmond J. Safra Foundation centre for Ethics.

“As attorney general, he went around arresting and making examples out of the same escort agencies he was frequenting.”

The rest of the madam’s concerns can be read here.

Lessig pointed out to The Daily News that Spitzer has been invited to speak about “institutional corruption.”

So, the madam is complaining that Spitzer is speaking about ethics, but he isn’t actually speaking about ethics, even though it’s under the auspices of the Ethics centre.

Above the Law’s amusing take on the speech is here.

We are personally concerned with why the title of the speech is so long. If anyone has a ticket to the event today, let us know how it goes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.