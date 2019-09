Eliot Spitzer went on Bloomberg TV today to discuss Goldman Sachs. Right off the bat, they ask him about Matt Taibbi’s famous Rolling Stone article. “It’s good journalism and good reading,” Spitzer says. He also notes that even though Taibbi presents a conspiracy theory version of the history of Goldman, that doesn’t mean it isn’t true.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.